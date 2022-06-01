BLUEFIELD — A suspect was being sought Tuesday in connection with fatal Monday night shooting death of a Bluefield resident.
Tony Green, 45, of Bluefield was shot once in the chest at the intersection of Pulaski Street and Peck Street in Bluefield, according to Detective-Lieutenant K.L. Adams with the Bluefield Police Department.
Green was on foot when he was shot about 10:45 p.m. Monday, Adams said. He passed away about midnight at the Bluefield Emergency Room, Princeton Community Hospital.
A search for a suspect was underway, Adams said. The shooting was not a drive-by incident.
No motive had been released, but Adams stated the shooting was not random and part of “a dispute.”
The case is still under investigation.
In December 2016, Green was arrested and charged with five counts of attempted murder and four counts of malicious wounding after a fight in a Cumberland Road strip club. A total of four people were stabbed during that incident.
Adams, who was the investigating officer during the 2016 incident, said that two of the victims had life-threatening injuries.
The fight was described as one breaking out when “someone said something that somebody else didn’t like,” Adams said then.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
