PRINCETON — An investigation continued Friday into an early Thursday morning shooting which sent a man to a Kanawha County hospital.
Deputies were dispatched about 12:24 a.m. Thursday to investigate reports of gunfire in the area of Kirby Addition Road and Strawberry Loop in Glenwood, according to Detective Sergeant S.A. Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 30-year-old male who had been shot twice while walking in a mobile home park located on Strawberry Loop, Sommers stated after the incident. He was transported to Princeton Community Hospital and was later airlifted to Charleston Area Medical Center.
The shooting victim’s name had not been released as of Friday.
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Criminal Investigation Bureau is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department or the non-emergency number for Mercer County 911 at 304-425-8911.
Detective M. T. Hatfield is the case’s lead investigator. Tips can also be emailed to Sommers at ssommers@wvmcs.org or to Detective Hatfield at m.t.hatfield@wvmcs.org.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
