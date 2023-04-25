BLUEFIELD — An investigation into a fatal crash March 16 at the intersection of U.S. Route 460 and Maryland Avenue is continuing as police wait for information obtained from the vehicles’ data boxes.
Two people died after a four-vehicle crash March 14 at Route 460 and Maryland Avenue in Bluefield. One man, age 82, died and an 80-year-old woman who was traveling with him was severely injured. She was flown by helicopter to a Roanoke, Va. hospital where she passed away March 23. Their names have not been released by police.
Chief Dennis Dillow with the Bluefield Police Department said Monday that the department is still waiting for information being obtained from data boxes of vehicles involved with the crash as well as other forensic evidence.
Once the department receives the information, the case will be shown to Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran to see if any charges need to be filed, Dillow said.
Four other adults and two children who were hurt in the four-vehicle crash were transported to the Princeton Community Hospital emergency room in Princeton. They had minor injuries and were later released. One female individual in the crash had no injuries.
Detective-Lieutenant K.L. Adams with the Bluefield Police Department is the case’s lead investigator.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
