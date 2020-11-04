POUNDING MILL, Va. – Troopers with the Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that was reported in the Pounding Mill area.
The Virginia State Police responded at 12:43 p.m. Tuesday after a two-vehicle crash was reported at Route 460 and Route 637 near Pounding Mill, according to Shelby Crouch, public relations coordinator with the state police.
A 2005 Hyundai Sonata was traveling north on Route 637 when, at the intersection with Route 460, it failed to yield the right of way and was struck by a 2020 Ford Expedition that was traveling east on Route 460, Crouch said.
The driver of the Hyundai, Kyle T. Ward, 67, of Vansant, Va., died at the scene, Crouch stated. He was not wearing a seatbelt. A male passenger was transported by med-flight for treatment of serious injuries.
The driver of the Ford, Mary G. Lester, 54, of Tazewell, Va., was transported for treatment of minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
