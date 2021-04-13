PRINCETON — An investigation was continuing Monday into the cause of weekend fire which claimed the lives of two people.
The fire was reported about 8:19 a.m. at 625 Hatcher Street near Princeton, according to Mercer County 911. The Athens Volunteer Fire Department, East River Volunteer Fire Department and Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department all responded along with the West Virginia State Police.
Two people, a 56-year-old female and a 36-year-old male died in the blaze, according to Timothy Rock, public information officer with the Office of the State Fire Marshal. The name had not been released Monday.
The fire’s cause is undetermined and still under investigation, Rock said.
