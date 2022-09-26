PRINCETON – An investigation continued Monday into a crash which hospitalized three Princeton Senior High School students.
The crash occurred around 9 p.m. Friday when a passenger car and a logging truck collided at the intersection of Airport Road and Stoney Ridge Road, according to Capt. J.J. Ruble with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.
The preliminary investigation indicated that the passenger vehicle pulled out of Stoney Ridge Road and into the path of the logging truck, Ruble said. Personnel with the state Department of Transportation came to the scene and assisted, and the logging truck was in compliance with regulations.
The Princeton Senior High School Band held a candlelight vigil during the weekend outside of the Charleston Area Medical Center for the three students, according to a statement from Mercer County Schools.
Cpl. D.A. Calloway is the investigating officer, Ruble said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.