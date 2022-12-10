EDITOR’S NOTE: The following story is the third in a multi-part series on cold cases across Southwest Virginia.
WYTHEVILLE, Va. — On a Saturday 32 years ago, a McDowell County man went to visit property he owned in Wythe County, Va.
His death was quick and violent when he picked up a homemade bomb.
Charlie Matney, 63, of Jolo, was killed in an explosion when he entered the single-wide mobile home, located in the Gullion Fork Road area in Wythe County.
His homicide is one of several unsolved murders and missing person cases now receiving renewed scrutiny by the Virginia State Police.
“He owned some property in Wythe County and had a house trailer there,” Special Agent B. Russell Edwards, with the Virginia State Police, recently told the Daily Telegraph.
On the day of the explosion, Edwards said Matney had someone drive him down to Wythe County.
“The driver said he saw him checking out the trailer,” Edwards said.
“The driver saw him walk to the right, come back to the left and then the explosion occurred,” Edwards added.
Authorities determined the explosive device was homemade. “There was liquid dynamite and shrapnel in the bomb,” Edwards said.
Edwards said State Police “are uncertain is Matney was the intended target.”
Matney’s body was sent to the Virginia Medical Examiner in Roanoke, according to a Bluefield Daily Telegraph report at the time.
A Virginia State Police case history notes, “According to the autopsy, the medical examiner believes Mr. Matney picked the device up when it exploded.”
