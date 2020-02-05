BLUEFIELD — The first class for entrepreneurs and small business owners that will be taught by Intuit employees is set for Thursday.
Jim Spencer, Bluefield’s director of community and economic development, said Intuit and the city will actually sponsor two workshops on that day as a continuing part of the city’s collaboration with Intuit on helping entrepreneurs and small business owners.
“Intuit has taken Design Thinking and customized it for their employees and call it Design for Delight,” he said, adding that the class, because of the large number of people expected, will be held in the theater at the Bluefield Arts Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Spencer said Erin Moos and Denise Cuikin, both Intuit employees, will teach the class.
Moos is the innovation catalyst and small business success program leader and Culkin is the small business success project manager and strategic philanthropy consultant for the company.
Intuit is a California-based information technology company that specializes in online products like QuickBooks, Mint and TurboTax. Working with the personnel management company, Alorica, a customer success center is located in temporary headquarters on Commerce Street with more than 70 employees.
The class is about being “inspired and learn tactics to help you embrace the unexpected,” according to the information provided. “Innovation is about going beyond people’s expectations to deliver ease and benefit while evoking positive emotion throughout the journey so your customers are truly delighted and tell others about their experience.”
The interactive session will teach participants Intuit’s “innovation superpower, Design for Delight,” and to how to apply it in order to focus on customers’ experience.
The other free workshop Thursday will be Time Management, designed to explore the pitfalls of managing time.
Spencer said it will be taught by David Hite, a business professor at Bluefield College.
“No matter if you are a college student, employee or business owner, being able to manage your time is very important,” Spencer said. “Too often we can get trapped with tasks that are not important and not urgent. “
Topics to be explored include:
• Identify the main obstacles to effective time management in daily roles.
• Understand the nature of time management.
• Understand a range of tools, techniques and concepts for time management.
• Use these techniques to build an effective time management process that will enhance productivity and lower stress.
• Explain the benefits of having an effective time management process.
The class is set for 8 a.m. to 10 .m. in the Bluefield Arts Center third floor gallery.
“We usually do not have two classes in the same day, but scheduling with Intuit employees worked out that this was the best time for them,” Spencer said. “Both classes go hand in hand.”
