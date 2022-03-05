GLEN LYN, Va. — A Glen Lyn, Va., manufacturer is back up and running after a fire in November 2021 badly damaged the 100,000-sq.-ft. facility.
Production of enclosed trailers at the Interstate Group plant resumed on Monday.
The facility, located in the former GE Fairchild facility on Fairchild Lane, started full production in 2018 with 50 employees after former Gov. Terry McAuiliffe was on hand for the 2017 announcement the Idaho-based company would locate there and invest $4.1 million.
Interstate designs, manufactures, and markets trailers, offering radius and flat top car carriers, all-purpose and snowmobile recreational trailers, motorcycle/ATV trailers, cargo/construction trailers, and utility trailers.
All products are sold at their TrailersPlus retail stores.
Anthony Hecker, a production manager in the Glen Lyn plant, said he arrived in May 2018 after relocating from Arizona and production ramped up that year, going strong until the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 26.
“I got a call about 5 a.m.,” he said. “When I got here the back of the building was fully engulfed in flames.”
Someone passing by on Rt. 460 saw the flames and reported the fire to the Giles County Sheriff’s Department, thinking it was forest fire because the flames were so high, he added.
Hecker said the fire started in the “tool crib” where a propane heating system was located.
For whatever reason, when the igniter automatically clicked, it just kept on clicking, he said, referring to what was shown and heard on surveillance footage salvaged inside the building. Then a huge “whoosh” was heard as whatever propane had escaped ignited.
A valve malfunction may have been the cause.
“There was not really an explosion,” he said. “We lost 3,000 gallons of propane … and it a was very hot fire,” so hot the roof beams caved in.
Fire crews responding included those from Glen Lyn, Oakvale, Rich Creek, Narrows, Pearisburg and the Celanese, he said, and the Celanese brought a ladder truck.
One of the Interstate employees is also a volunteer firemen and was one of the first on the scene. He quickly turned the emergency shutoff on two huge propane tanks only a 100 feet or so from the fire.
Hecker said the fire was contained to only part of the back section, including an office and bathroom as well as the tool crib.
However, much of the facility was damaged from the heat and water.
After the fire, as many workers as possible came in to help with cleanup, but the number was limited because of safety. McDonald’s, Hardee’s, Food Lion and Walmart helped provide some food and drink for them.
Servpro was also called in to start the professional cleanup.
Hecker said that all employees were kept on the payroll and did what work they could. Call center personnel worked from home. “The company kept us rolling.”
Servpro cleaned the entire facility including removing the insulation and the company remains on site as general contractor to make sure all the electrical, plumbing and other work is completed.
After being shut down for a little over three months, production resumed Monday.
But since the restoration work is not completed the production line is at only 400 feet capacity so 37 employees are working.
“We should be back to 600 feet and full production sometime this year,” he said, and then all 50 employees will be working.
Full production means about seven or eight trailers built a day, or about 2,000 year.
“It fluctuates depending on the sizes of the trailers,” Hecker said, adding that the facility also builds custom trailers.
Kevin Covey, another production manager who relocated here from Arkansas, said he has been at the plant since opening.
Covey said no one knew initially how long it would be before production could resume after the fire, but Servpro then gave them a timeframe of around March 1.
“The electricians did an amazing job to see what they could power up,” he said. “They were able to power up this part (final stages of work on trailers) first, then temporary power to get the office back up and going. They got one section at a time back up and they are almost to point we are going to have full power in the plant.”
Any of the three production managers on site can oversee each area of production, the entire plant, he added.
“We all work together,” Hecker said.
All steps in the production of trailers are completed in the plant, including building the steel frame, attaching a chassis, and building and installing the walls, the interior and the “skin,” or outside metal.
All wiring is completed, lights installed, undercoating done on site and even the decals are placed on each trailer.
That’s why at full production a 600-ft. production line is needed to complete the entire process.
Hecker said many different sizes of trailers are made with the longest 28 feet. Three sizes of dump trailers are also manufactured on site.
The final product goes out the back door of the Glen Lyn facility and goes directly to the company’s TrailerPlus retail outlets.
“We ship to 14 stores (in this region),” Hecker said, but the company has 80 stores around the country. “The closest store to here is in Charleston, and the one in Linwood, N.C. There is also a store in Morgantown.”
Interstate has four manufacturing facilities, with the others in Nampa, Idaho, Conway, Ari. and Kingman, Ari.
Hecker said the Kingman facility is the largest.
“They build as many trailers in a day as we do here in a week,” he said.
Not only was the fire bad luck last year, Hecker said in late July 2021 heavy rains collapsed the roof in a section of the facility, so renovating that part is still under way as well.
“We called that area the ‘hotel,’” he said, because it was used as living quarters for visitors, whether it was for training or just to visit the plant.
“Thankfully, no one was in that area at the time,” he said.
Hecker said the plant has seen fire and rain, so maybe 2022 all will get back to normal, without the wind.
