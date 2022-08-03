BLUEFIELD – Southbound traffic was halted Wednesday evening on Interstate 77 after a two-vehicle crash was reported.
The crash was reported about 8:35 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 7, according to dispatchers with Mercer County 911.
The Mercer County Sheriff's Department, the Princeton Rescue Squad and the East River Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.
Additional information was unavailable Wednesday evening.
