PRINCETON – Traffic was diverted Wednesday evening after a tractor-trailer overturned and blocked the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 near Princeton.
The crash was reported around 7:30 p.m. when a tractor-trailer overturned around mile marker 8, according to a dispatcher with Mercer County 911. Both southbound lanes were blocked.
The Princeton Fire Department, East River Volunteer Fire Department and Mercer County Sheriff's Department were on the scene. Additional information was unavailable Wednesday evening.
Traffic detoured onto Route 460 while the scene was being cleared. The southbound lanes of I-77 were still closed as of 9 p.m.
