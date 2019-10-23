ATHENS – Concord University released a statement Wednesday regarding an internal investigation that is underway at the university’s child development center.
According to the statement, the Concord University Research Development Corporation, Inc. is conducting an internal investigation after an incident occurred on Monday evening involving an infant enrolled in the center.
The statement said the infant was not harmed.
In response, two employees of the center were suspended pending the completion of the internal investigation, the statement said.
A spokesperson said “Neither the Child Development Center nor the Corporation condones the incident and is continuously evaluating safety and other protocol to be followed by the employees in the Center,” The statement said. “Given Monday’s incident though, additional new measures have been put into practice until the investigation is completed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.