PRINCETON — People who didn’t think much about outdoor recreation are giving it a try now as the pandemic continues, and one of those ways involves the water sport of kayaking.
Outdoor enthusiasts do things like ride ATV trails and hike, but more individuals and families seeking something new to do are taking to the water in kayaks. Interest in kayaks has been growing during the last five years, but now more people are discovering the boats.
“I think what you’re seeing is a lot of folks finding new hobbies and exploring the outdoors, and one way you can do that is get on the water,” said Jamie Null, executive director of the Mercer County Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We’ve seen an increase in just the physical presence of kayaks at places like Glenwood Lake at Glenwood Park, and we’re seeing more at Dan Hale Reservoir.”
The bureau’s analytics show that more people are seeking outdoor activities like kayaking, hiking and fishing, she said.
“It’s really exciting to see, and it’s a family activity,” Null stated. “There are fishing kayaks, too. It’s really something for everybody if you like being on the water.”
Area retailers have noticed the interest in kayaking, too. Keeping kayaks in stock is sometimes a challenge. Owner Howard Hill of H&S Sporting Goods in Princeton said his store sells kayaks quickly when they arrive, and he was expecting another shipment in mid to late August.
“I didn’t start selling them until about three years ago,” Hill recalled. “I was really late, but it is really booming.”
While the ongoing pandemic has hurt many businesses, it has helped spur more interest in sporting goods, especially fishing.
“You can get a good kayak for four hundred and fifty, five hundred bucks,” Hill added. “That’s the good ones. I don’t see anything but the high-end stuff.”
Other retailers have been experiencing a greater demand for kayaks, too.
“Well, it’s been slowly growing over the past couple of years, but in the March, April time frame, we really started seeing an increase,” Sales Manager Daniel Ingram of MEFCOR Outdoors in Bluefield, Va. said. “New people are coming in. There’s been a huge increase in people who have never done it before. People are just looking for something to get out and do, and we’re pretty huge advocates of the sport.”
Owner Kyle Hurt said his store deals with the top three kayak manufacturers.
“There is a shortage of kayaks, mainly because of the COVID-19 pandemic that shut some of the factories down for several months. At this time they’ve lost two months of production and now they’re playing catch up,” he said.
Kayaks vary in price.
“There are some cheap models out there and some high end,” Hurt said. “There’s usually something that will fit everybody’s price range.”
Kayaking is a part of the Bluestone Valley Trails initiative, a project designed to create non-motorized options for enjoying the outdoors. The plan includes hiking and bicycling trails as well as opportunities for kayaking.
“The pandemic has thrown a monkey wrench into our progress, but we’re still making headway in preparedness for when this pandemic is under control,” County Commissioner Bill Archer said. “Among other things, we are working in concert with the Nature Conservancy to connect the water trail and hiking trail from Brush Creek down to the Bluestone River.”
One plan is to expand the possibilities for kayaking on the Bluestone. Archer said that he knows there are a lot of avid kayakers, and the project’s supporters hear there are not more on the river because of obstructions there, “but we’re trying to resolve those problems and get that going.”
“It’s also that our initiative is all non-motorized,” Archer said of Bluestone Valley Trails. “We want people to enjoy nature in a non-motorized setting, and I think that’s one of the significant things. When you’re kayaking down a river, you’re experiencing nature in a different way than when you’re four-wheeling on a mountain trail. That’s the kind of impetuous there.”
