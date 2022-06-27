Photo by CNHI News

When two classmates died within four months of each other, a group of students at Danville Area High School in April 2020 formed their own support system. The Students Preserving Mental Health Club became a school-sponsored club in March 2021, increasing from 12 members to 90 members. They hold events to raise awareness for mental health and suicide, raise funds for the scholarships formed in honor of their late classmates, and seek training to learn how to respond to students who are expressing emotional issues.