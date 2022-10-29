Amazon Best Selling author Carolyn Hartley returned to Bramwell last week to do additional research on the area for the third entry of her historical fiction trilogy called the Buried Sunshine series.
The books were originally going to be in the genre of contemporary fiction, but Hartley was encouraged by her literary agent to switch it to historical fiction.
“My literary agent said, ‘This story is too painful for current people to read,’” said Hartley.
By putting it into the historical fiction genre, she was able to give the story a traceable and relatable background.
She said she really appreciates her agents help and push to move genres because it allowed her to really dive into the history of the era she chose for the story’s setting.
“He’s been a really good advisor, so I picked the decade that I wanted this to happen in because there’s so many things that happen after the Depression,” said Hartley.
With the switch of genres and the choice in time-frame she started her dive into research for the perfect locations of her story because she said that people would not ‘read or appreciate historical fiction if the facts are not accurate.”
Hartley first found Bramwell years ago when she started research for her first book in the Buried Sunshine series because she was looking for the perfect home for her main character.
She thought that Bramwell perfectly encompassed her character’s life and how her values are shaped through her family from that area because of the wealth that area had in it’s history and has always been known as the “Home of Millionaires.”
“I wanted Adele (her main character) to come from a wealthy enough family when she was born, and she could have lived in Bramwell for about four years before her father died,” said Hartley. “It was after this that her mother remarried, and they had to move to a lower income place in Missouri.”
Hartley said that when she found Bramwell, she found William Perry’s website BramwellWV which really helped her on search along with buying any book she could find on the area.
“I also saw all the authors that had been documenting Bramwell’s history,” she said. “I started reading “The Glass Castle” by Jeanette Walls and reading her story about the condition of the coal mining stores and communities, and it really moved me.”
Hartley added, “After that, I asked Adele if she was comfortable in this town (Bramwell), and she explained that this is where she lived, this was her community.”
Hartley said this in a figurative and literal sense because she said that she knows that Adele is fictional, but she is also a part of her.
“I know she’s fictional, but she is the eye of my soul; and so, I wanted to address her and have her come from where she felt comfortable,” she said.
As for Adele, the inspiration for her character comes as a mix of Hartley and a woman that she was able to help many years ago through a previous job.
“In my early days of journalism, I covered the health care beat for the Kansas City Star, and my particular niche was denial of care,” said Hartley. “I wanted to make sure that people got the care that they needed and that insurance companies didn’t get in the way of them receiving that.”
She added, “At the same time, I was also a Head Start consultant, an education consultant, so through my experience with Head Start, I had the opportunity to go to a place in Missouri called New Madrid which was right on the Mississippi River and flooded horribly.”
It was when Head Start sent her to this place, the job she was doing was helping a woman and her children get out of an abusive household.
“They basically wanted me there to authenticate or sign off on getting this young woman out of her home,” said Hartley. “When I was with the Head Start team, we went down this very long road that was barricaded to find this woman laying on a mattress on the floor with a baby on her breast, and a young boy that was climbing up on a truck that was on cinderblocks.”
Hartley said the woman was just so depressed because of the predicament her life was in living there and being with her husband.
“Her husband would leave her, go to work,” she said. “He would spend his wages on frivolities and alcohol, then he’d come home and beat her and try to make more babies.”
Hartley said that her experience with this woman has really stuck with her for the rest of her life and wanted to try and heal her through her book.
“She serves as a little bit of a model for Adele,” she said. “Adele was not mistreated like this woman was, but Adele in the book needed to be rescued from her environment. She kind of served as a role model for me.”
Hartley felt that the combination of modeling her character after this woman and the history of Bramwell was the perfect combination to tell this story.
“As I was thinking about this woman in Head Start and trying to heal her, also healing Adele, I wanted to find a place where there was a coal mining community but also had enough substantial wealth and a great history for my story, and Bramwell turned out to be that place,” Hartley said.
She said that she has really enjoyed learning about Bramwell and meeting all the people in the town.
“The people here have been so helpful, and they’re excited,” said Hartley. “Bramwell people are excited about getting their town recognized for not only the beauty that it is, but the character and the people internally.”
Hartley said that Mayor Lou Stoker of Bramwell has been extremely helpful and instrumental in introducing her to decision makers in the town along with historic families.
“Bramwell has been gracious in opening their hearts and letting me see what it is like to live here in the mountain areas where you have these big homes that cost thousands of dollars to heat,” she said. “They have given me a rich history, and there is a lot of personalities in this town and in Bluefield.”
Hartley also commented on the family environment that Bramwell is which she felt was a big part of her feeling so connected to this place and her decision to make this Adele’s home.
“”This is a town that has family sagas in it, and learning about the generations that have been here and how they built this town, how it went from 10,000 people now down to 350 full time residents has just been so fascinating,” she said. “They have really opened up with their stories for me.”
Hartley said that she has really enjoyed writing this series because of the opportunity to not only put out a great story in a place with a fascinating history, but also because she feels that she is able to also teach within it.
“I wanted people to read this historical fiction and connect their lives not only with the historical fiction but to see that history keeps recycling,” she said.
Hartley added, “If they can understand what Adele went through, they can have the strength for today.”
Though fiction is Hartley’s main genre now, she was not always in it.
In addition to journalism, Hartley also worked as a contractor with several educational publishing companies including Prentis Hall, McGraw-Hill, and Glenn Co. to name a few.
Also while in the medical journalism field she was asked by the American Medical Association to help interpret the law that is HIPPA.
“We covered the insurance portability of it, and then the Accountability Act is the remainder of the administrative simplification of it,” Hartley said.
She also added, “During that time, I published 15 books for them, and I was doing contract management for other publishing companies.”
This work was actually what led her to West Virginia and her interest in the coal mining communities.
“A neurosurgeon at WVU (University of West Virginia) by the name of Julian Bales read one of the books I had worked on that helped doctors to computerize their systems, and he thought I would be a good person to come and help Governor Manchin with his project,” said Hartley.
Bales told her that West Virginia was trying to build a network across the state that would help people have access to health care, and he asked her to come facilitate a group of decision makers.
“Everybody came with strong opinions on what health care should look like in West Virginia,” said Hartley.
During that meeting Gov. Manchin actually showed up to personally thank each person for their help.
“He came and shook every single one of our hands, and he explained that coal mining communities often had trouble gaining access to health care and would sometimes have to travel very far to receive it,” she said.
Hartley said this is what really peaked her love for the state of West Virginia.
“It’s such a beautiful state,” she said.
She also said that she really loves the people and the architecture in the state, and fall is her favorite season to visit.
“I’ve never come across a mean person, and the beauty here is just unreal,” said Hartley.
Hartley said that she loves writing fiction and feels that it has made her a better writer.
“It has made me a more compassionate person, but also a tighter writer,” she said. “Writing fiction does not allow any room for fluff because what I want to do is write so tight that people can read the book in a few hours.”
She is very excited to continue working on the third book in her trilogy and learn more about Bramwell.
The title to be on the lookout for in the future is “Rebellion: The Song of Sisters,” but in the mean time those interested in the series can read the first two books which can be found on Amazon.
Book one is “Redemption,” and book two is “Reconciliation.”
