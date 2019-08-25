BLUEFIELD — Intuit’s “prosperity hub” coming to Bluefield has two components: the customer success center that Alorica is now recruiting and training workers for an innovation lab.
While employees are already working in the center’s temporary headquarters on Commerce Street, Jim Spencer, Bluefield’s economic and community development director, said work has also started on getting ready for the lab, which will be located in Intuit’s Federal Street facility (the Summit Bank building) when renovations are finished.
Spencer said the lab is a joint project between the city and Intuit, with the first step to determine what services and skills are needed by area businesses.
“We are partnering with Intuit on a survey for our business owners and entrepreneurs,” he said, adding that the innovation lab will be a place with resources and services for business owners and entrepreneurs.
“We want to know how we can help you, your business, and other entrepreneurs,” Spencer said in his letter to area businesses asking them to participate in the survey, which ends on Aug. 28.
“This is very important that we get this data so we can help our community and businesses grow,” he said.
The anonymous survey can be completed by visiting the website surveymonkey.com/r/C7CZMCB.
Another step being taken to prepare for the innovation lab is to visit other labs and see first-hand what they are doing, he said.
Spencer, his colleague Rebecca Kasey and Harold Patterson, a Small Business Development Center (SBDC) business coach, are going to the University of Virginia to tour its lab.
“I have established a connection with them and we want to see what we can learn from them that could be used in our innovation lab,” he said.
According to its website, the W.L. Lyons Brown III Innovation Laboratory, or i.Lab, at UVA, is a “school-wide initiative with the mission of supporting entrepreneurs and innovators both on and beyond the UVA grounds. To accomplish this mission, the i.Lab provides programs, funding, workspace, mentors, community, and additional resources to support new entrepreneurs and accelerate new ventures.”
Spencer urges business owners and entrepreneurs to go online and take the survey to help guide the efforts of the innovation lab here.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.