POCAHONTAS, Va. — Inmates who are working at a state prison facility to get their lives back on track are donating their time to helping children who are just getting started with their lives.
About 20 offenders at the Pocahontas Sate Correctional Center (PSCC) in Tazewell County, Va. are participating in the UPLIFT “Understanding the Lasting Impacts of Finger Knitting Therapy” Program. The program was developed to inspire inmates to make positive contributions to our communities while incarcerated.
“It’s a specialized unit here at the Pocahontas Correctional Center where the offenders finger-knit beanies,” said Unit Manager Brandon Smith. “We delivered over 500 finger-knit beanies to the Carillon Roanoke Memorial Children’s Hospital.”
Shared Allied Management (SAM) Unit inmates at PSCC have spent much of their limited pod recreation time during the COVID-19 crisis finger-knitting five different sizes of beanies for accommodating premature babies to young adults within these specialized units, corrections officials said. The inmates who have been placed in the SAM Unit for reasons of vulnerability, mental health or medical conditions, “were very involved in this creative process meant to provide support and solace to children and their families.”
Smith said the participating inmates volunteer their time for the project.
“For them, it creates a therapy-based activity meant to help their mental health and positive behaviors, and give them a sense of pride,” he said. “It gives them something to be constructive with and a sense of commitment, and a way to interact with the community and create a positive impact on the community.”
On Sept. 4, members of the SAM Team including Unit Manager B. Smith, Counselor W. Jones, Treatment Officer R. Hall and Institutional Program Manager B. Gross from Pocahontas State Correctional Center, delivered a total of 505 finger-knitted beanies to the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Children’s Hospital, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), and Pediatric Intensive Care Units (PICU).
Carilion Children’s Hospital is the only pediatric hospital in the region equipped with advanced medical transport units and an emergency team servicing acutely ill or injured children, corrections officials said.
Smith said that the inmate volunteers will continue finger-knitting beanies for children, and reach out to other hospitals and entities that can use them.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.