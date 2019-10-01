BLUEFIELD — An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution at McDowell had pleaded guilty to a weapon offense, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia announced Monday.
Devin Dantzler, 24, pleaded guilty to being an inmate in possession of a weapon, according to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said.
Dantzler admitted that on June 26 that while he was an inmate at the prison, he possessed a handcrafted weapon commonly called a “shank.” A staff member at the prison found the shank in Dantzler’s pocket during a search.
Dantzler faces up to five years in prison when sentenced on Feb. 3, 2020.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons conducted the investigation. Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney John File is handling the prosecution.
