WELCH — The FBI was notified when an inmate who was found unresponsive at a federal prison in McDowell County later died after being transported to a local hospital.
Javier Capote-Cauz, 30, who was from Texas, was found unresponsive July 8 at about 6:40 p.m. at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) McDowell in Welch, according to a statement from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures, according to the bureau of prisons statement. Staff requested emergency medical services (EMS) and life-saving efforts continued. Capote-Cauz was transported by EMS to a local hospital and subsequently pronounced deceased by hospital personnel.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified, according to prison officials. No staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger.
Capote-Cauz was sentenced in the Northern District of Texas to a 210-month sentence for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He had been in custody at FCI McDowell since Oct. 7, 2020.
FCI McDowell is a medium security facility and currently houses 1,494 male offenders.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
