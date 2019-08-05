PRINCETON — New Hope Road in Princeton was closed in both directions after a vehicle rollover.
According to reports on the scene, a Ford Focus was on its top and someone was being extricated.
The crash was near Clemson Mobile Home Park.
Crews from the Princeton Rescue Squad, Bluefield Rescue Squad and Green Valley-Glenwood Fire Department as well as the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene.
The driver was identified as Melissa Kay Hodge, no age available, of the Montcalm area, according to Deputy M.R. Lacy of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department. She was alone in the vehicle.
Hodge was taken to Glenwood Park where a helicopter flew her to a hospital outside the area.
The Ford Focus was traveling south on New Hope Road when it went into the ditch and rolled, Lacy said. The crash was still under investigation Monday
More details will be published as soon as they become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.