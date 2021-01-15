CHARLESTON — After a meeting Thursday morning, the American Federation of Teachers – West Virginia announced plans to file to an injunctive action against the WV Board of Education, the West Virginia Department of Education and several county boards of education in order to protect the health and safety of school employees.
The West Virginia Board of Education adopted a motion Wednesday for county school systems to have Pre-K to 8 school in-person instruction “regardless of their county’s color on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) County Alert System Map.”
The state Board of Education said that all Pre-K to 8 students will resume in-person instruction on Jan. 19. The Mercer County Board of Education is meeting at 2 p.m. today in special session to discuss reopening plans and procedures. This meeting will be at the Seminar Center at Mercer County Technical Education Center off Stafford Drive in Princeton.
“Counties do not have the option to implement full countywide remote learning for PreK - 8 students,” according to the state board’s motion. “However, a county board of education retains the authority to work with local health officials and to close individual classrooms or schools when a specific health need related to that classroom or school is identified.”
Parents would still be able to choose a virtual learning option for their children, according to the state board’s motion.
In a statement released Thursday by the American Federation of Teachers – West Virginia, the union “applauded the Berkeley County Board of Education for their bold leadership and encourages other boards to follow suit and exercise their legal right to make decisions for their counties.”
“Additionally, AFT-WV will file an amicus brief in support of any county board of education that continues to assert their legal right to govern their school system and make locally-based decisions to protect students, staff and their community,” union officials said. “Our attorney is in the process of drafting the filing and will be filing it as soon as it is complete, likely early next week.”
“Appointed policymakers issuing in-person learning mandates to local boards, who are duly elected by the citizens of their communities to govern their local schools, is an incredible overstepping of authority,” union officials stated. “To make such a decision while meeting virtually and behind closed doors is astoundingly tone deaf.”
With vaccine distribution under way, county boards who planned to have all willing employees vaccinated prior to a full return to in-person learning were exhibiting responsible leadership in protecting the health and safety of their staff and communities, union officials said.
“These are reasonable decisions and should not be usurped by an appointed body with no accountability to voters,” according to the AFT-WV statement.
Which county school systems would be part of the injunction had not been determined Thursday.
“We have not made a final decision on which county or counties will be included in the injunction. That decision will be made early next week after further discussions with our attorney(s),” Fred Albert, AFT-WV president, told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
