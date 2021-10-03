WASHINGTON — By all accounts, a lot is riding for West Virginia on the proposed $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which is still being negotiated in Washington.
Besides the $3.5 billion of that money earmarked for state roads and bridges and other infrastructure needs, passage should also lead to more jobs in the area in an industry that needs a shot in the arm.
“If the big infrastructure bill is passed, the metallurgical coal industry is largely going to be the catalyst behind that,” Steve Sarver, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of the Bluestone Corporation, said last week of the need for the coal.
Bluestone and other coal mining operations are owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his family.
“We mine metallurgical coal to sell to people like U.S. Steel…to make steel to build bridges, to build roads,” he said. “Without the metallurgical coal industry, you could not have an infrastructure bill.”
Sarver said the Justice companies have coke ovens in Birmingham, Ala., and “we’ve owned them for about two years now … and we send the coke to blast furnaces all over America.”
Metallurgical coal is shipped to coke ovens which then produce the coke that is used to fire the blast furnaces that make steel, which will be used for roads and bridges and other projects as a result of the infrastructure bill.
Bill Johnson, Director of Engineering for Bluestone Resources, and Sarver were visiting a reclaimed mine site near Bishop last week and talked about how important the infrastructure bill is to the coal industry.
Johnson said metallurgical coal is used because it burns cleaner and the coke made from it produces a higher temperature needed to make steel, which should be made in the United States to get about four times the bang for the buck.
Sarver said most people misunderstand what metallurgical coal is.
“A lot of people may not know the difference between steam coal and metallurgical,” he said, adding that many news agencies often get the two confused.
“They are often clueless,” he said of outside media coming in to cover things like mine disasters who are not familiar with the coal industry.
Steam coal is used primarily for electricity generation.
Sarver said it is “ironic” that the current administration in Washington, which has “not been very favorable to coal,” is now going to rely on coal to rebuild the nation’s roads and bridges.
He said the Justice corporations have nine active mining operations in this area, in McDowell and Tazewell counties, all metallurgical coal mines.
If the infrastructure bill passes, other mines can open, including one called Beartown in Keystone in McDowell County, he said.
“We are getting ready to start a big project here in Bishop with highwall miners which produce a lot of tons,” he said. “There are a lot more reserves and assets.”
Sarver said that Justice companies are now mining about 2 million tons a year, but that could change dramatically with the passage of the infrastructure bill.
“If the price stays up and the demand is there,” he said, the production could more than double.
More employees would also be needed, about twice as many as the current 500, probably jumping to more than 1,000.
Johnson said those 500 now working are mining operations employees out in the field working, operating equipment and mining coal.
“We run very lean as far as management,” he said.
However, finding a workforce is not as easy as it once was.
“It’s hard to find guys now,” Sarver said.
“Back when the market was hot 15 years ago, you have up-and-comers,” Johnson said. “But for the past 15 years, the way the market has been, it’s been hard for the experienced miners to keep a job. Everybody found another job.”
Sarver said a lot of people leaving the profession were retrained for other occupations.
But coal mining still pays well.
James Sexton, superintendent for reclamation projects of Justice mines in Virginia, said a beginning miner will make on average over $20 an hour after initial training.
“We are just training as they come, younger people, but you can’t bring too many in at one time,” he said.
Johnson said that, with overtime, many are bringing home $50,000 to $70,000 a year. “We also provide good benefits, like insurance.”
Sexton said it is a safer occupation now as well.
“We pride ourselves that within the last six years in the Appalachia operations we have had no lost-time accidents,” he said.
Sexton also said a mining operation’s impact is not just on mining.
Many support services are needed for the industry.
Johnson said that for every mining operation, other companies are needed for support services as well as things like gasoline and food, which is why so many businesses shut down in the region when coal declined.
“Six men are employed outside of the actual coal company for every man that is employed by the coal company,” he said. “They have a job because we need those services or products.”
Sarver said the overseas market is also becoming active, with shipments on barges to Brazil now being worked on.
“They may go out in November,” he said, but barges are tied up right now because of the demand.
Sarver said the demand for metallurgical coal is not going to go away and the industry should be “embraced.”
“You’ve got to have it,” he said, adding that is as safe and environmentally friendly as possible. “There is enough regulations in place you really can’t get by with anything.”
Gov. Jim Justice said Friday during his COVID pandemic briefing that the bipartisan infrastructure bill is “unbelievably important” to the state, and chastised Washington politicians for holding it hostage over the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better “social bill” the more progressive wing of the Democratic Party wants.
“It’s typical nasty politics,” he said.
But Justice said he is confident both bills will eventually pass, with a “watered down” version of the Build Back Better being reached in negotiations.
“We need the infrastructure bill now,” he said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
