BLUEFIELD — The 2019 Bluefield Coal Show has officially opened.

With a Media and Exhibitor Appreciation Breakfast this morning followed by the official opening of the show with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, thousands have descended on the Brushfork Armory to participate and see almost 200 exhibitors representing the coal industry with the latest in their products and innovations.

CONSOL Energy President and CEO Jimmy Brock was the keynote speaker at the breakfast and helped Daphne Peters, widow of the late Charlie Peters, the founder of the show and icon of the industry who died in May 2018, cut the ribbon.

“What a pleasure to come back to see many of old friends that I worked down here with for years,” Brock said, adding that it is also exciting to see the vendors and suppliers that are important to the coal industry as it moves forward.

Brock said the industry has heard bad news for many years but “I am here to tell you it’s not all bad,” and he outlined not only the opening of new mines but also an overall view of why coal continues to be needed and will always be a part of the electric grid as well as in the manufacturing of products.