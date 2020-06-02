By CHARLES BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
RICHMOND, Va. — Most of Virginia will move into Phase Two of a reopening plan on Friday.
Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement during a briefing Tuesday afternoon.
The only exceptions are Northern Virginia and the city of Richmond, which will remain in Phase One.
Northam said Phase Two includes the reopening of indoor dining at restaurants at 50 percent capacity; indoor classes and exercising at gyms at 30 percent capacity; swimming pools with some restrictions; gatherings limited to 50 people rather than 10; recreational sports are allowed with physical distancing maintained and no shared equipment; museums, zoos and other indoor entertainment venues can open.
Northam said the move into Phase Two can be made because all the criteria used to make the decision are still moving in the right direction, including the smaller percentage of positive COVID-19 tests to the total administered, more testing capacity and the ability to handle to handle any surges.
Northam said he will have more details on Phase Two on Friday as well as address youth sports.
