DELPHI, Ind. — It’s been three years since 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German walked the Monon High Bridge Trail in the small city of Delphi and were found dead the next day.
The investigation continues as area residents continue to honor the memory of the girls and hope that their killer is found and brought to justice.
It’s still not a cold case because “we continue to receive tips on a daily basis, but by email and by phone,” said Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby.
In the last year, the various departments investigating the case have released a new suspect sketch and additional video of a suspect.
There won’t be a press conference on this anniversary because investigators say they don’t have anything new to share with the public.
But for those who want to remember the girls and to do something in their memory, their families and the Delphi United Methodist Church, are conducting a food and pet food drive.
The church will also provide a place for people “to stop and share in a moment of quiet prayer and reflection,” according to an event flyer. This is the second year the families have held the drive.
“There’s no guidebook on what you do here, and it’s still so much in the public eye. And they haven’t caught the guy,” said Mike Patty, Libby German’s grandfather. “The food drive is the type of thing the girl’s would’ve done. Both of them — a kindhearted nature.”
It seems like the right thing, “doing something for the community that’s been so very supportive of us,” said Anna Williams, Abby Williams’ mother. “In our hearts and minds, the girls were so forward thinking in helping out and helping others.”
The community also continues to build a memorial park, and the families continue to support law enforcement to try and catch the killer, Patty said. More information on the park can be found at abbyandlibbymemorialpark.org.
Businesses downtown and outside Delphi still have flyers in windows, showing photos of the girls and requesting tips for law enforcement. Some businesses also have copies of the two suspect sketches police have released, and people still wear the purple and teal ribbons associated with the girls.
“It’s still a part of the lives of the residents of Delphi and Carroll County,” Delphi Mayor Shane Evans said.
Resident Martin Overholser, who moved to Delphi after the murders, said, “There’s a common understanding of the result of that and a common effect to find who did it. We’re anxious to find the guy.”
Resident Debbie Smith said, “We’re a little more apt to look over our shoulder and to be more compassionate.”
Wayne Garrison, who grew up in Delphi, said it’s affected the town internally and externally. Some people don’t want to walk the paths around Delphi, although the trails now have lights and cameras along them, he said.
He’s also seen billboards for the girls around the country, and the girls’ story still receives national attention. Producers of “In Pursuit with John Walsh” recently requested copies of photos from the local newspaper, the Pharos-Tribune, for a coming show.
Police investigators from Delphi, Cass County, the state and the FBI continue to work on the case and the leads coming in.
Sgt. Kim Riley of the Indiana State Police Lafayette bureau said the investigation still averages two to four tips daily.
