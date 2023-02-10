PRINCETON — Three incumbents are seeking re-election to the Princeton City Council.
With the registration process for prospective at-large candidates for the city council underway, those who have filed to date were asked about their goals.
Princeton Mayor David Graham, one of three incumbents running for reelection, said, “One goal that I want to see is the work on city hall gets going again. We received $2.2 million through Sen. Capito’s office for construction of the community center and I’d like to see work on that start this year.”
Through a variety of infrastructure projects, such as the Rogers Street Flood Water Control Project and the Locust Street stoplight, he said the city can now focus on business development in that area.
As for Thorn Street, Graham said, “It is one of the gateways of the city. As of our last count, there are 16 businesses from the fountain to the Thorn Street Bridge, which is a positive development on which we can build. We have worked with the WVDOT to install new sidewalks on the south side and we’re looking towards getting funding for new sidewalks on the north side.”
Other projects which the city will offer assistance in getting established are the A‐PALM Project for the Greater High Street area and the Lonnie Gunter, Jr. Museum, he said.
“We will work on improving infrastructure in (the Greater High Street) neighborhood such as water, sewer and storm sewer services,” he said.
Through the respective efforts of the Princeton Economic Development Authority in their primary mission of getting properties ready for both housing and business development and the Community Improvement Commission in its mission of both attracting new business to downtown and throughout the city, Graham said the city council backed them fully.
He said, “In my years on council and as mayor, I have seen outstanding people working in the various city departments. They are dedicated hard workers who do not get the credit that they deserve.”
As for the Affiliation Agreement signed between the city, Princeton Community Hospital and WVU Healthcare Systems, Graham said it was another positive development for the entire area in which quality healthcare will be ensured for many years to come.
Councilman James Hill also cited getting work underway on the city hall as a main priority.
“I’d like to see the empty lots in the city filled by new construction,” he added.
Other projects which he’s looking to get started are more business development, annexation and capital equipment for city departments.
“We have a tremendous opportunity here with the new hospital agreement. Not only can we add professional people to the city who are looking for a place to live, but we can try to keep our youth here,” Hill said.
Supporting the joint effort of the Sanitary Board and the Department of Public Works to handle storm drainage through obtaining grants is another priority.
“We’ll be working on the city’s master plan in order to address the city’s needs,” he said.
Hill added, “We have a dedicated group of employees who make the city work.”
Councilman Dewey Russell said, “We have a lot of positive opportunities which I’d like to complete. First of those is getting the Dean Company property ready to put our city offices together. Second is continuing to develop the PCH and WVU Healthcare agreement to offer the best health care we can.”
Russell praised Lori McKinney and Robert Blankenship for their roles in getting businesses downtown and throughout the city.
He added, “I’d like to see a registry of vacant lots on which we could put quality housing”
Other goals which were mentioned were the Princeton Farmer’s Market on the north side of the 500 block and the Mercer Street Museum District and getting the new museums there opened.
Russell said, “We have very fine people working for the city which we need to recognize by better pay and benefits. “
Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com
