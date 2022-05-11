BLUEFIELD — In the 6th District State Senate race, incumbent Republican Mark Maynard was cruising to victory over two opponents seeking the GOP nomination for the 6th District State Seat.
Mayard had garnered about 75 percent of the vote as most precincts had reported, far outdistancing opponents Sabrina Grace and Wesley Blankenship.
In the November General Election, Maynard will face Democrat Tiffany Clemins, who had no opposition for her party’s nomination.
Mercer County voters gave Maynard 2,391 votes, with 419 to Grace and 321 to Blankenship.
The only contested House race involving Mercer County voters was in the new 41st District, which includes a small part of northern Mercer County, Summers County and part of Raleigh County.
Incumbent Republican Jordan Maynor was beating challenger Greg Shamlin with 63 percent of the vote for the GOP nod.
In Mercer County, Maynor received 177 votes to Shamblin’s 71.
No Democrat filed for that seat so Maynor will be unopposed.
Incumbent delegates, all Republicans, in the three House districts in Mercer County had no opposition for the nomination.
Neither did the two Democrats running for the nomination so the races are set for November.
In District 37 (Bluefield area), incumbent Republican Del. Marty Gearheart will face a political newcomer, Democrat Skip Crane.
District 38 (Princeton area) will see Republican incumbent Del. Joe Ellington run agiainst Democrat Tina Russell in November.
Incumbent Republican Del. Doug Smith had no opposition in the 39th District (Athens to Oakvale) and no Democrat filed for the nomination so he will be unopposed on the ballot in November.
The only Mercer County seat that saw a contest for the nomination was Circuit Court Clerk.
Republican Incumbent Julie Ball easily beat challenger Steven Ellison.
Ball received 2,552 votes to Ellison’s 889, and she will be unopposed on the ballot in November since no Democrat filed to run for that seat.
Mercer County incumbent Commissioner Bill Archer was the only Republican to file for the nomination for that seat and Jeff Disibbio was the lone Democrat so they will face each other this fall.
Mercer County Clerk Verlin Moye filed for the Republican nomination to run to retain his office, the only candidate for either party, so he will be unopposed in November.
Canvassing of votes will take place on May 16.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
