PRINCETON — Incumbents and challengers continue to file their candidacy for local and state offices in the upcoming 2020 elections.
The last day to file for the election will be Jan. 25. In Mercer County, key positions on the ballot include prosecuting attorney, sheriff, county commissioner, all five magistrates, assessor, one school board member and all three seats in the 27th District House race.
Several incumbents and some challengers for the 27th District House race have filed for the district’s three seats as of the close of business on Jan. 17.
Former Del. Marty Gearheart of Bluefield, a Republican, has filed for a seat representing the 27th District.
“Southern West Virginia voters have allowed me to represent them and it has been humbling to have been extended the honor of serving Mercer and Raleigh County in the West Virginia House of Delegates,” Gearheart said, adding that much was accomplished recently but much is left to do.
“I look forward to the 2020 campaign where I can discuss and debate keeping West Virginia great and how we can continue to become greater,” he said. “My record will show that I am battle tested and am a conservative with a heart for West Virginia. I look forward to a spirited campaign.”
Tina Russell, a Democrat, has also filed for one of the 27th District seats. She is a public school teacher from Bluefield and U.S. Army veteran who served in Saudi Arabia during Operation Desert Storm. Russell said she is an “advocate for all those who are working hard and deserve to make a living wage, for those who want to be able to care for their families, and for those who deserve to have access to affordable healthcare.”
“It’s time we elect people who aren’t focused on helping the rich get richer, but instead will help working families improve their lives,” she said. “It’s time we elect people who will not sell out public education to the highest bidder, and allow profits to be made at the expense of our teachers, public school personnel, and most of all, at the expense of our students. In short, it’s time to elect people who will put their neighbors’ needs above politics, and above out-of-state interests.”
Doug Smith, a Republican, is also running for a seat in the 27th District.
A retired U.S. Army Colonel with a military career spanning 34 years, the Princeton resident said he is a pro-business candidate who “will work with job-creators to make West Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”
“I believe Southern West Virginia deserves a conservative representative who will provide a voice to the citizens by creating better jobs, fixing our roads, fighting the drug epidemic, building a disciplined education system, and eliminating oversized bureaucracy in government,” he said. “I would be honored to be your voice for Southern West Virginia.”
Del. John Shott, District 27, is not running for reelection. The other two District 27 seats are held by Del. Dr. Joe Ellington and Eric Porterfield, both Republicans. Ellington of Princeton has filed already to run again. Porterfield has not yet announced his intentions.
In McDowell County and part of Mercer County, incumbent Del. Ed Evans of Welch has filed to run for the District 26 seat.
In the two seats in the 28th District, covering Monroe and Summers counties, Incumbent Republicans Roy G. Cooper and Jeffrey Pack have filed to run for reelection. Ryne Nahodil, a Democrat, has also filed for one of those seats.
State Sen. Chandler Swope of Bluefield, a Republican in District 6, also has filed for reelection.
Candidates continue to file for county office. Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler has filed to run for another term.
Sitler, a Republican, has worked in the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office since Jan. 1, 2005, elected to his current position in 2016.
“I’m very proud of the progress we’ve made to improve services to crime victims in our county,” he said. “During my term, we’ve secured over $250,000.00 in federal grant funding for additional child abuse prosecutors, investigators and victim advocates. My office has brought 30 serious felony cases to trial, obtaining the most severe penalties available under our laws.”
Sitler said his office has “also worked with our law enforcement agencies and school administrators to improve security in Mercer County Schools. I have worked with our local legislators to sponsor legislation to increase the penalties for crimes resulting to injuries to children, distracted driving, and methamphetamine distribution.”
“I have tried more child abuse, sexual assault and murder cases than any attorney currently practicing in our county, and want to continue serving Mercer County’s citizens in the pursuit of justice,“ he said.
Sheriff Tommy Bailey, a Republican, was also elected in 2016 and will run again.
“I want to keep building on what my chief deputy (Joe Parks) and I have done in my first term,” he said. “We have brought the sheriff’s office up to date. We are working on getting body cameras for all of the deputies and I still want to have substations out in the county.”
A challenger, William E. “Bill” Gearhart, a Democrat, has also filed to run for Mercer County Sheriff.
Greg Puckett, a Republican, holds the only Mercer County Commission seat on the ballot this year and has also filed to run for reelection.
“It’s with a humble heart and a gracious soul that I’m officially announcing my candidacy for a second term as County Commissioner,” he said. “Over the past five years, there have been ecstatic highs and emotional lows. As Commissioner, I have learned a great deal, and I feel that there are, without a doubt, challenges that exist within our community. Many we can address and some we cannot. There have been struggles and there have been successes.”
Puckett said, though, the “foundation that has been laid over the past five years has put Mercer County into a place of investment, opportunity and hope. With your help, and your vote, I feel confident that we can continue moving our county forward over the next few years.”
According to the Mercer County Registrar’s Office, all incumbent magistrates have filed, including Mike Flanigan, District 1; Susan Honaker, District 2; Sandra Dorsey, District 3; Charles Poe, District 4; and William Holroyd, District 5.
Challengers in the non-partisan race for Mercer County magistrate include Keith Compton, District 3; Bill Lightfoot, District 5; Marvin Lockett, District 5; and Perry P. Richmond, District 2.
Incumbent Mercer County Assessor Sharon Gearhart, a Democrat, as well as incumbent Mercer County Board of Education member Paul Hodges also have filed. School board races are non-partisan.
In McDowell County, Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy James “Boomer” Muncy has filed to run for the office of sheriff.
Joseph Jones has also filed to run for that office. Both are Democrats.
Current Sheriff Martin West, a Republican, is not seeking reelection and has filed to run for the office of county assessor.
Gary Hall, Democrat, has also filed to run for assessor, as well as incumbent Assessor A. Ray Bailey.
Incumbent Prosecuting Attorney Emily Miller is being challenged by Brittany R. Puckett. Both are Democrats.
Incumbent Com-missioner Cecil Dale Patterson has filed to run for reelection. Challenger Herb Billings has also filed to run for that seat. Both are Democrats.
All incumbent magistrates have filed in the non-partisan race with Steve Cox, District 1; Richard Van Dyke, District 2; and Danny Mitchell, District 3.
In the school board race, Mike Callaway, David Williams, Sandi Fletcher Blankenship and Georgia Muncey West have all filed in the non-partisan race.
In Monroe County, three candidates have filed so far for the Western seat on the county commission, now held by Bill Miller.
Dane Wills, a Democrat, and two Republicans, Melvin Young and Daniel Tickle, have filed. Miller has not yet filed.
Three candidates for sheriff have filed for that seat, including two Republicans, James Hylton and Jeff Jones, and Democrat Lee Carter.
Incumbent Sheriff Kenneth Hedrick has not yet filed.
Republicans Sarah F. Martin and Chad Parker have filed for the assessor position. Incumbent Assessor Norbert Netzel has not yet filed.
Both incumbent magistrates, Frank C. Basile (Division 2) and Kevin L. Miller (Division 1), have filed to run for reelection.
Mike Smith has filed for the Western seat on the board of education, now held by Danny Lively, who has not yet filed.
Incumbent Sally Wallace has filed to run again for the Central seat on the board.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com and contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
