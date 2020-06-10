PRINCETON — Incumbent Senator Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, defeated his Republican challenger Tuesday in West Virginia’s 6th Senatorial District contest.
With 118 of 118 precincts reporting, Swope, a Republican from Bluefield, was the winner Tuesday with 6,475 votes to 2,474 for challenger Wesley Blankenship, according to unofficial returns.
No Democrat filed for the 6th Senatorial District race, which means Swope will run unopposed for re-election this November.
The 6th Senatorial District is comprised of Mercer, McDowell, Mingo and Wayne counties.
With 47 of 47 precincts reporting, Swope led in Mercer County with 5,748 votes to 1,015 for Blankenship.
In McDowell County, with 37 of 37 precincts reporting, Swope also was ahead with 450 votes to 223 for Blankenship.
Swope was elected to the Senate in 2016 and is currently chairman of the Economic Development Committee, vice chair of the Government Organization Committee, vice chair of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and a member of the Banking and Insurance, Energy, Industry and Mining and Finance committees.
Swope is the founder and past president of Swope Construction Company of Bluefield. He retired from the construction company in 2011, and later won his first try at political office with the Senate 6 seat.
Swope, who was born and raised in Welch in McDowell County, joined Corte Construction after obtaining a degree from Ohio State University in business administration-industrial management.
He worked for Corte for nearly 20 years before creating his own company, Swope Construction Company of Bluefield, in 1983.
Swope also has been active in his community over the years serving on the boards of the West Virginia Construction Education Trust, First Century Bank, Pocahontas Bankshares Holding Company, Bluefield Regional Medical Center, the Greater Bluefield and Princeton-Mercer chambers of commerce and the Hugh I. Shott Foundation.
