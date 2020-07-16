BLUEFIELD — Bland Street in Bluefield will soon see not only repaving, but also using only one lane on a section of the street to provide more parallel parking.
City Manager Dane Rideout told members of the city board during their Tuesday meeting the state Department of Highways has the paving on its agenda and should be able to do the job during paving season before October.
“Kerry (Stauffer, the city’s engineer) has a proposal as to what we want our parking to look like...” Rideout said, and that includes only one lane of traffic from the clock tower (at the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias office) to the intersection on Princeton Avenue. “Parallel parking will be opened up. It’s great for businesses to the Avenue.”
Federal Street will also go to one lane from the clock tower to the Avenue, providing parking on both sides of the street, he said.
“This is a year-long project we will see come to fruition soon,” he said.
Expanding parking in the downtown area has been on the agenda since Intuit/Alorica moved in last year. With 200 to 500 jobs coming, more parking is needed to accommodate the company, which will have its headquarters in a Prosperity Hub on Federal Street, as well as the expected growth downtown.
A parking area between Princeton Avenue and Raleigh Street has already been expanded and paved and another expansion toward First Community Bank is planned.
The goal was to have about 750 more parking spaces added in Downtown Bluefield.
In other business Tuesday, the board:
• Heard from Rideout that the annual Lemonade Festival as well as Oktoberfest are at this point on the calendar but that may change.
“We are taking a look at those and whether or not we can plan for them,” he said, pointing to the recent cancellation of the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We need to make a decision soon on that.”
• Heard from City Attorney Colin Cline that Bluefield College has renewed its rental of Mitchell Stadium for this year, with no changes in the $85,000 fee.
Cline said that the rental fee is paid regardless if any games are cancelled.
Cline also told the board the annual $75,000 contract to provide police service for the Bluefield State College campus has been renewed.
• Also heard from Rideout that complaints related to East River Playground are being addressed.
The playground has been the scene for trash, liquor bottles, beer cans, drinking, drug use and profanity, he said, adding there was a reported fight on the premises and motorbike racing.
“We have been monitoring this situation closely,” he said. “These are not kids, the are adults who are there using that playground.”
Rideout said the city is reaching out to the community to have discussions on what is happening.
“The city is very much aware of that situation and we are working to come up with a solution to fix it,” he said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
