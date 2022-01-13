BLUEFIELD — The possibility of a major weekend winter storm for this region remains as forecasters predict the combination of moisture from the south and cold air from the north may collide and produce heavy snow Saturday night into Sunday.
“We have increasing confidence it’s going to occur,” Robert Beasley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Blacksburg, said Wednesday afternoon.
Although it’s still too early to predict specific amounts, Beasley said it may be 6 inches or more.
“There is a huge range of possibilities,” he said. “We will be refining that (as the weekend draws closer).”
Beasley said it is an “impending potentially significant winter storm” and people should “prepare accordingly.”
“People should not plan on normal travel through Tuesday,” he said.
Beasley said there is a northern stream system that can be a catalyst for a southern stream system, bringing cold air down to meet moisture tracking from the south.
“We have some of our biggest storms when they phase together,” he said.
That scenario happened in 1993 when the area saw about 3 feet of snow.
But Beasley said there are many variables involved.
Snow should start falling Saturday night or Sunday morning, he said.
After a brief warmup Wednesday and today, temperatures are set to fall again tonight with the possibility of some light snow in areas.
The high Friday will be about 33, with a low of 20 Friday night, dropping to a low of 16 Saturday night, settling the cold air in place for any snow to stick.
According to Accuweather, the storm is heading across the country, hitting the Midwest and then taking a sharp dive south, picking up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico before heading up the East Coast, following the path of the jet stream.
Cold air will already in place in this region and amounts depend on the exact path of the storm, which could dip a bit more to the south or north.
Along the East Coast in Virginia, the possibility of freezing rain remains in the forecast.
“If all of the pieces come together perfectly on Sunday, snowfall amounts could exceed a foot from northern Georgia through portions of the Carolinas and Virginia as the storm strengthens,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Randy Adkins said in a statement.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.