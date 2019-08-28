BLUEFIELD — Another move to provide extra parking spaces in downtown Bluefield was given the green light Tuesday.
City board approved a recommendation from City Manager Dane Rideout to change Raleigh and Scott streets from two-way to one-way.
“They will go in the opposite direction of Commerce Street,” he said, referring to the street that is in between Raleigh and Scott with traffic already one-way, east to west.
“I will sit down with all the businesses to make sure there is nothing we overlooked,” he said. “I have already spoken to quite a few.”
The move was made to go to angle parking, better utilizing the space to provide more parking spaces on both streets.
“This will increase parking substantially downtown, which is important,” Rideout said.
It’s important because earlier this year the city embarked on a project to add at least another 750 parking spaces downtown, following an announcement that Intuit was coming, eventually providing up to 500 jobs downtown.
Since then, Intuit, an information technology company that has online products like Mint and QuickBooks, and Alorica, a customer experience company handling personnel for Intuit, have opened a temporary office on Commerce Street and as many as 100 people will be working there by the end of the year. Forty are already on the job, helping online customers with Mint.
The companies will eventually move to a new headquarters in the Summit Bank building on Federal Street after that facility is remodeled.
In the meantime, the city has been busy trying to find the needed parking spaces, not only for those employees but also for the expected increase in the volume of visitors downtown related to business expansion.
A large parking area between Raleigh Street and Princeton Avenue was recently paved and striped with lighting placed, and is now being used.
Rideout said the changes on Raleigh and Scott streets will soon take place, after the signage has been ordered and installed.
“There will be grace period to allow people to adjust to the parking,” he said of residents becoming accustomed to the change and possible tickets for violations.
