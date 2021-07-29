BLUEFIELD — A jump in the number of cases of Lyme disease locally has health officials concerned.
The Mercer County Health Department is reporting a 300 percent increase of the tick-borne disease since the end of June.
Health Department Administrator Roger Topping said the trend started this month after cases this year gradually increased to 45 at the end of May and with six more in June the total was 51 by July 1.
“We have had 19 cases reported in July” to bring the total number to 70, he said.
Topping said a combination of factors has most likely contributed to the spike.
“I think there are people enjoying the summertime weather and there are more outdoor activities now,” he said. “More people are outside mowing and weed eating. More people are in the woods hiking and camping.”
An overabundance of deer in the area contributes to the problem as well, he added.
“All of these reasons are perfect ingredients for an increase in Lyme Disease,” he said. “People really need to be aware and follow the CDC guidelines on how to protect themselves.”
That is because Lyme disease can be very serious and must be treated promptly.
According to the CDC, Typical symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, and a characteristic skin rash called erythema migrans.
If left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system.
Lyme disease can also cause chronic joint inflammation (Lyme arthritis), particularly of the knee, as well as neurological symptoms, such as facial palsy and neuropathy, and cognitive defects, such as impaired memory.
Most cases can be treated with a few weeks of antibiotics.
Lyme disease is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi. It is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected blacklegged ticks.
Topping said prevention should be on everyone’s mind.
When outside, those steps include wearing a good insect repellent on exposed skin as well as spraying clothing and boots with insect repellent that contains Permethrin.
Wooded and brushy areas with high grass and leaf litter should be avoided.
Topping said that after coming inside taking a shower immediately and washing clothing should be a priority.
Pets should be checked for ticks as well and a tick prevention treatment is recommended.
To remove a tick, use tweezers to grab the tick as close to the skin as possible and pull gently. Check to see if all the tick has been removed and thoroughly clean the area.
If a red ring appears around the bite and any symptoms occur, go see a doctor.
The CDC said ticks need to be attached for 36 to 48 hours before they can transmit Lyme disease bacteria. Most people are infected through the bites of immature ticks called nymphs. Nymphs are tiny (less than 2 mm) and difficult to see. They most commonly bite during spring and summer.
