CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice blasted House members in general and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw in particular Friday on tabling his Justice 4 All personal income tax elimination plan.
During a news conference at noon, Justice said the House is not going to vote on it because “they are afraid to vote … They don’t want to go on record. That is some really bad stuff. It’s just plain rotten to the core.”
Justice said he talked to Hanshaw and adjusted the personal income tax bill based on what Hanshaw said were obstacles to the plan, including using a projected $80 million surplus and property tax adjustments to offset the $818 million drop in tax revenue during the first year of his plan, which would lower the income tax by 50 percent that first year then phased out afterwards over about four years.
The obstacles were taken out of the proposal, but no action was taken, he said, not even further discussions in the House before tabling it for this session.
“Today is very disappointing,” he said, blaming the delegates’ decision on lobbyists and special interests.
But House members have been speaking out against Justice’s plan for some time, not supporting the tax increases, including a hike in the sales tax, on tobacco products, among other products and services.
During a summit on the issue Monday, Republican Del. Eric Householder promoted the House plan to phase the termination of the personal income tax in over a period of 12 years as state surpluses could be used to avoid any tax hikes.
Justice said ending the personal income tax would put more money in people’s pockets because they would see more than enough in their paychecks of offset extra costs in taxes.
With his plan off the table for this session, Justice said he will go “on the road” to sell his proposal to the people, “educating” them on the benefits, including bringing more people to the state.
A special session on the issue may be possible, he said, or he may wait and bring it back next year.
In the meantime, he said he will not back down and will continue to do everything he can to eventually get it passed.
The Senate reached a compromise on his proposal on Wednesday, by a narrow 18-16 vote, and the legislation then went to the House to concur.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.