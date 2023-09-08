PRINCETON — This afternoon at the Princeton City Park, a dedicated, inclusive playground compliant with Americans With Disabilities Act standards will be dedicated.
City Manager Mike Webb recently said the city contributed $85,000 in ARPA funding and the Mercer County Commission $45,000 in ARPA funding.
Other sources of funding are the Hunnicutt Foundation ($20,000) and WVU PCH ($5,000).
Assistant City Recreation Director Malinda Williams said several pieces of ADA equipment had already been delivered plus the engineered wood fiber safety surfacing.
Webb said, "The total estimated cost will be $155,000. It will consist of a fully-compliant ADA playground with see-saws, merry-go all, sensory boards, single and dual swing sets, with ADA surfacing and border with a ramp leading into the walkway."
He added that a fully-compliant ADA restroom next to the playground would be part of the project.
As for the restroom, he said work was expected to be done in the spring.
"The addition of these amenities to our city park are very important to each of our citizens and their families throughout the county," he said.
The ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited.
Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.