TAZEWELL, Va. — A Juneteenth celebration marking the historic day when the last African American slaves in the United States learned that they were free was held Friday in the Tazewell’s mini-park.
President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation freeing slaves, but many slaves were not freed, and many did not learn that they would be freed, until two years later when the war ended. When Union troops marched into Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger delivered General Order No. 3.
In that order, the African Americans of the city were told the following: “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves.”
Organizer David Saunders III asked people to attend a celebration Friday in the Town of Tazewell’s mini-park in the downtown.
“I have good intentions,” he said. “Everybody showed up. I came to my own event dressed in my work clothes. This isn’t for me. This is for the community.”
Participants took turns speaking and emphasizing the importance of teaching children about America’s history, particularly the history which led to the Juneteenth holiday.
“Take the initiative to make things better than they are,” one man urged the audience. “We know what’s good, we know what’s bad, so go ahead and take the initiative.”
One woman said that Juneteenth history should be part of the history local children learn.
“Let’s make sure they have their history,” she said. “You guys are parents. It’s your responsibility.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
