KIMBALL — Food pantries in Mercer County need proteins such as canned meats, chicken and peanut butter, and a McDowell County food bank could use more shopping carts, too, to help feed the hungry during the coronavirus pandemic.
West Virginia’s county school systems have been providing food to students who depend on school breakfasts and lunches, but this service will be halted temporarily during spring break from April 6 to 10. And food banks and pantries have been seeing more requests for help as people are being laid off from their jobs. Human service agencies have been adjusting as more people stay at home and use social distancing the slow the coronavirus’ spread.
Due to current health concerns, the Five Loaves & Two Fishes Food Bank in Kimball is helping the hungry by appointment only. Director Linda McKinney described what the food bank is doing to serve people while abiding the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations.
“We started a whole new process of how we serve individuals,” McKinney stated. “What we do now is we put out a call on Facebook.”
People who need food make an appointment. Individuals call the food bank and leave their information, she said. This information includes their name, phone number, where they can be reached, how many are in their household, and how many of them are under the age of 18.
“Then I ask how many are over 65, and I ask if any veterans are in the home,” McKinney stated. “Now, we set up the appointments. I can only process 45 families a day due to the fact we have only 45 shopping carts. We’re in dire need of shopping carts.”
People who call and make an appointment for food assistance are assigned a number. When people with appointments arrive in the Five Loaves & Two Fishes parking lot at 10 a.m. on their designated day, they are asked for their number.
“We meet them, we go out to them, we stand our distance, we ask their number and we put that number on their windshield,” McKinney said. “They are told not to get out of your car for any reason, do not roll down your windows, no socializing at all. And they sit. We have a (wipe) board that when your number is ready, we hold up the white board and scream your number out.”
“If it’s their turn, they pull their vehicle down at designated cones and they sit there until we tell them to get out of the vehicle,” she said. “They sit there. They do not get out.”
A filled shopping cart is then wheeled out, McKinney stated. She then goes back into the building. Next, the recipients can leave their vehicle, load the donated food into their vehicle, and depart. The empty buggy is sanitized before it’s used again.
“We don’t go near their car, we do not touch them in anyway,” she said, adding that elderly recipients are advised to bring somebody who can load the food for them if they cannot do it themselves.
The food bank has been adjusting what it offers to the public. In the past, children who depend on school breakfast and lunches were given Children’s Break Bags to help them, McKinney said. These break bags have to expanded into Family Snack Packs.
“It is a huge clear plastic handle bag,” she stated. “It’s disposable. We fill that bag with anything they would need for a snack. We have fruit cups, granola bars, protean bars, two boxes of cereal, Lance cracker and cheese, crackers and peanut butter. It’s like a survival bag for a family. We’re going to get what food we have in the food bank and we’ve had to stretch that food.”
Like other food banks and food pantries, Five Loaves & Two Fishes always needs donations. McKinney said they need shopping carts as well as food supplies. Canned fruit, canned pasta, soup, pork and beans, macaroni and cheese, spaghetti, spaghetti sauce, noodles, fruit cups, small apple sauce cups, chili, stews and other canned food items are welcome.
People who wish to donate can contact the food bank through the Five Loaves & Two Fishes Facebook page. McKinney said that it’s updated about two times a day. The food bank also recently started a website.
“We’re very reachable by social media,” she said.
The Salvation Army in Mercer County, which has locations in Princeton and Bluefield, has food pantries at both sites, and both always need donations.
“We constantly need donations,” Lt. Dennis Smith said. “We’re still open just like we are regularly. Nothing about us has changed as far as our social services with food.”
“Right now, we’re still sticking with (people receiving food) every 90 days,” Smith said. “We are open for our food pantry like normal. If you need food, come, but know that currently it’s every 90 days. We’re not going to give them a little tiny bag of food. We’re giving them a good amount of food; it’s not three-months worth.”
Smith said he was worried about the Salvation Army being unable to help because the food pantry did not have enough food. The main donation the pantry could use now is foods rich in protein.
“Canned proteins are great like Vienna Sausages, tuna, SpagettiOs,” Smith said. “Peanut butter is good. It can stay on the shelf for a while, and those types of food are what we’re really looking for. We have a lot of vegetables right now.”
Donations can be left at the Salvation Army locations at 300 Princeton Avenue in Princeton and 900 Highland Avenue in Bluefield, he said.
“We’re also every Friday doing a community take-out dinner,” Smith said. “So they’re welcome to come.”
If a person comes to the Salvation to get Friday dinners, he or she is asked to bring identification for every other person in the family. For example, if there are five members of a family and one comes to the Salvation Army, they need to have identification for the other four members, Smith said.
In Bluefield, the Bluefield Union Mission has been serving some more people, but limiting personal interaction, Executive Director Craig Hammond said.
The mission might keep using social distancing practices once the pandemic has subsided, Hammond added. It could be a good way to limit the spread of seasonal ailments such as the flu.
With people being laid off from their jobs, the union mission has been seeing an increase in food requests.
“We’ve already seen about a 35 percent increase in food requests,” Hammond said. “If you compare this last three weeks to the same three weeks last year, we’ve seen a 35 percent increase in the requests for food. I’m assuming it has to do with the coronavirus crisis, but we’re still here every day and we serve meals every day 365 days a year, so we can handle any increase that comes our way.”
Donations keep arriving at union mission, he said.
“We are just amazed by the goods that have been coming in. As soon as it goes out the door, a greater or equal amount comes in. It truly is a real blessing for us,” Hammond said. “We have a very generous community.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
