BLUEFIELD — Christmas is a time for enjoying time with family and friends, but sometimes it’s also an occasion for remembering loved ones who enjoyed the holidays.
In one room of a Cumberland Road home stands a bright Christmas village created in memory of Nancy Taylor, who passed away in September 2020 at the age of 86.
“It’s a pretty hard time, Christmas time, but with God and everyone’s help, we’ll make it,” said her husband Herbert Taylor, 90.
Taylor said that he was married to Nancy for about 64 years, and they moved into their Cumberland Road home about 60 years ago. To help remember and honor her during Christmas, their son Kevin created a miniature Christmas village.
“I just wanted something to do,” said Herbert Taylor, who added that he wanted other people to see the village. “Kevin, he worked for weeks on this thing. I just wondered if other people could see it. He’s done a wonderful job and it’s in memory of his mother.”
Kevin Taylor said that his mother loved the Christmas holiday.
“It’s really just an overall effort by the family to honor her and memorialize her,” he added.
The Christmas village took several weeks to create.
“I did a lot of lights,” Kevin Taylor said. “There were several buildings and small figurines that I have purchased from local retailers. There was a lot of cotton work in it as well to represent snow.”
The finished village is between 10 to 12 feet long.
“It kind of takes a turn in the middle of it, so it’s hard to estimate exact measurements,” Kevin Taylor said.
There are plans to make setting up the Christmas village an annual tradition.
“I’m sure that as long as we’re able, I’m sure that it will be,” Kevin said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.