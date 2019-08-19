Members of the Princeton Police Department advance down the halls of PikeView Middle School during SWAT training recently. The Princeton Police department’s SWAT team and the Mercer County Sheriff Department’s SWAT team participated in a four-day joint training exercise that was instructed by Dave ‘Boon’ Benton, one of four contractors who held the line in Benghazi when all odds were against them. Boon also had served previously in the Marine Corps and as a deputy sheriff. Currently Boon is teaching tactics and shooting to SWAT teams and civilians all over the country.