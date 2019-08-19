PRINCETON — Area teachers will be undergoing active shooter training this year as part of amended legislation designed to help law enforcement and other first responders during school emergencies.
On March 8, the West Virginia Legislature passed House Bill 2541, an act to amend the Code of West Virginia. This amendment, the School Access Safety Act, mandated new requirements. In addition to other State Code requirements or a crisis management plan, county boards of education are required to implement a school safety plan before Sept. 1.
The mandated school safety requirements include, according to H.B. 2541:
• Room numbers to be placed on exterior walls or windows of school buildings, so rooms with exterior walls can be identified by law enforcement and first responders from the outside.
• Providing updated floor plans of the school to first responders and local law enforcement by September 1 of each school year.
• First aid training for all school personnel and students each school year.
• Active shooter training for all school personnel and students at the beginning of each school year.
Sgt. D.W. Miller with the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment said active shooter training sessions have not been conducted yet, but they are being planned. The detachment has two troopers who are certified to do this training with teachers in area schools.
“We’re not going to talk to the students,” Miller said. “That’s going to be up to the individual schools. We’ll give teachers training and leave it up to them as to what they tell the students.”
When drills are conducted, they will not be announced so troopers can “spot check” teachers and “make sure everybody’s doing everything right”; parents will be told the exercise is a drill, Miller said.
“If it’s live, if it would happen to involve active shooters or any reason for a (school) lockdown, a message goes out to parents. The school is on lockdown, and no students will be allowed in or out and no people will be allowed in or out,” he said, adding parents would be able to pick up students once it has been determined that everybody is safe.
Delegate Ed Evans, D-McDowell, was among the legislators who worked on the amended legislation. Evans is a retired teacher who worked in the McDowell County school system.
“Well, the bill itself is a pretty good deal,” Evans said. “We wanted to make it as nice as we can, as good as we can for the sake of the students involved.”
The bill’s new provisions such as putting room numbers on a school’s walls or in its windows and providing school floor plans will help law enforcement and other first responders get more immediate access and immediate information about a building’s layout. The architecture of newer schools, which are sometimes organized in blocks or “pods” for each subject, can confuse visitors who are not familiar with them, Evans said.
“I went down to Sandy River (School) the previous fall,” Evans recalled. “It was confusing to me and it was a small school. I learned my way around very quickly, but for a first responder, it can be confusing. The seconds they could save by getting to an injured person might make all the difference in the world.”
“In many schools that I’ve been in, all the doors are pretty much labeled; but some can be a little bit confusing or a whole lot confusing,” Evans stated. “I think that all schools should have (a plan) and should be prepared. It’s a crazy world and it’s best to be prepared. That’s just the old Boy Scout in me.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
