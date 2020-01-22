BLUEFIELD — Area voters voiced their support Tuesday for President Trump and expressed doubts that the impeachment proceedings underway in the U.S. Senate would go anywhere.
Rep. Carol Miller (R-W.Va., 3rd District) was on a tour of Bluefield Tuesday and commented on the impeachment process of President Donald Trump now underway the Senate.
“To me, it’s such an awful waste of time,” she said. “I am sorry they (Democrats) are angry that he was elected. I have been voting since 1968 and no matter who is the head of the country I want them to succeed.”
Miller said she wants everybody to get back to work in Washington D.C. and do what they were sent there to do.
The impeachment process is “a waste of money and manpower,” she said.
People visiting the Mercer Mall also had opinions about the impeachment. Some said that Congress needed to work on other issues that impact the public.
“I just think they need to be about the business of the people,” Susan Johnson, 60, of Bluefield, Va. said. “Health care and all the other problems we’re facing in this country.”
“I think it’s stupid,” Brady Wright, 24, of McDowell County said of the impeachment proceedings, adding he did not think there was a case against the president. “If somebody picks a fight, you fight back.”
The impeachment in the U.S. House of Delegates and the Senate hearings have had extensive media coverage, but not everybody the Bluefield Daily Telegraph spoke with expected to see any results.
“It’s just a waste of time,” Jordan Bird, 22, of Athens said. “I really don’t think it’s going to go anywhere. I don’t think they have a case at all; and if they do, it’s not big at all.”
His sister Mollie Bird, 18, did not have an opinion about the impeachment proceedings.
“I really don’t pay attention to it that much,” she said.
Residents repeatedly said they support the president.
“I like Trump,” Ed Dancy, 74, of Ballard, Va. said. “I think (impeachment) is a bunch of bull. About half those Democrats should be run out of there. Anything Trump has tried to push, they’ve opposed it. I used to be a Democrat, but no more.”
“It’s a joke,” his wife, Judy, 71, said of the impeachment proceedings. “I like Trump. I think he’s the best we’ve ever had.”
