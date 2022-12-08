Tazewell County Public Schools will move to virtual learning only on Friday and Monday.
The school system made the announcement Thursday morning, saying it is because of a “large increase in the amount of confirmed cases of flu, strep throat, COVID and general respiratory inflammation” and how this has impacted the school population.
“This move will allow our students to continue with their educational program while also easing any community spread,” the announcement said.
However, there is no “outbreak of any particular illness,” according to the school system.
But the overall impact of illnesses is affecting the schools’ ability to provide transportation and other school functions.
