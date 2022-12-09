TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County Public Schools will move to virtual learning today and Monday, but Graham High School’s state championship football game on Saturday will not be impacted.
The school system made the announcement Thursday, saying it is because of a “large increase in the amount of confirmed cases of flu, strep throat, COVID and general respiratory inflammation” and how this has impacted the school population.
“This move will allow our students to continue with their educational program while also easing any community spread,” the announcement said.
However, there is no “outbreak of any particular illness,” according to the school system.
But the overall impact of illnesses is affecting the schools’ ability to provide transportation and other school functions.
Graham plays Central High School in Salem on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. for the state championship.
The Graham Christmas Concert will also be held tonight as planned.
These illnesses have been spreading throughout the region, with the flu now front and center.
According to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), about 9 percent of people seeking medical care reported influenza-like illnesses (ILI) last week, well above what would be normal for this time of year, which is less than 4 percent.
The largest proportion of visits by age group for ILI for the week ending Dec. 3 was observed in the 0-4 years of age group with 21.7 percent of total visits, according to the VDH. The second highest group was 5 to 18 years old with more than 15 percent.
Bonnie Allen, Mercer County Health Department Administrator, said Thursday she did not have an exact number, but flu cases continue to increase while COVID cases have been holding steady with reported cases in the 20s.
Allen recommends flu shots as the best way to avoid, or at least lessen the severity of the symptoms, of the flu.
According the West Virginia Weekly Influenza Surveillance Report, the number of patients experiencing influenza-like illnesses (ILI) continues to climb, reaching almost 10 percent of all visits last week in the southern (which includes Mercer, Monroe and McDowell counties) and western parts of the state.
The “baseline” number is only 2.1 percent.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
