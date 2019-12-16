PRINCETON — Welcoming a shelter dog, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph hosted the sweet canine, Iggy, for a day.
In an atmosphere that is typically full of no-nonsense conversation and the technical speak of law, the newsroom was full of giggles and awes during Iggy’s visit. The small white dog not only stole the staff’s heart but also acted as the poster child for the wonderful animals found within shelter walls.
After Editor Samantha Perry asked for a dog to visit the Mercer County Animal Shelter allowed the petite dog to experience the world of news first hand. Iggy, who is a mixed breed with a curled tail and perky ears, lifted the spirits of all who crossed her path.
Proving that she is a proper lady, Iggy crosses her small paws when sitting and asks politely to be picked up by standing on her hind legs. Iggy also never barked or snarled once, only gently sniffing and giving tender kisses from time to time.
Rather than simply walking, Iggy prances through rooms and gives her adorers a heart-melting smile. Though she doesn’t show a great fondness to toys she does enjoy to play and runs quickly when excited similar to an enthusiastic child.
During her one day career as honorary Assistant Editor Iggy showed a great fondness for Senior Reporter, Greg Jordan, and News Editor Andy Patton. Patton, who has a great fondness for animals, is quite often a favorite of animals that enter the newsroom.
Though her age is unknown, Lifestyles Editor, Emily Rice, who is very familiar with canines, believes her age is around one to two years of age. Her breed is also unknown for certain but her facial features are reminiscent of a chihuahua with the long body of a dachshund.
Iggy also showed a great fondness for ham and enjoyed snacking on small pieces of it. She showed no aggression while eating and never once made any aggressive signs throughout the day.
There are many dogs and cats at the Mercer County Animal Shelter seeking a forever home. Each morning they wake up in their kennels, happily greet the kind shelter workers and hope that that day will be their adoption day. As the day closes and the sun sinks in the sky they realize that they will be spending another night as a stray rather than as a beloved pet snuggled into blankets with their adopted family.
Shelter workers spend hours upon hours with each animal that enter the shelter to ensure they don’t feel alone. These workers give them time, love, and care until their new families take them home.
Until December 21 the shelter is offering adoption fees of $12 for all shelter animals, as part of their 12 Days of Strays event.
Those interested in finding their new family member, where Iggy is available, can visit the Mercer County Animal Shelter from Tuesday through Saturday from noon to six. Here guests can meet the available animals and ask shelter employees the temperament and personalities of the animals.
To find your new family member, and provide a life full of love to an animal in need, visit an animal shelter.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.