BLUEWELL — Officials with IGA USA were at the Grants Supermarket in Bluewell today to officially present store owners a plaque honoring Grants as one of five IGA (Independent Grocers of America) USA retailers named IGA USA’s 2020 Hometown Proud Retailers in the country.
John Ross, IGA CEO, traveled from the IGA headquarters in Chicago to present owners Randle Grant, Ron Martin and Robbie Cruey a plaque and a $1,000 prize to celebrate the award with employees.
Grants, which was chosen from almost 1,200 stores in the nation, now is competing with 6,000 stores worldwide for the IGA USA International Retailer of the Year.
Ross said Grants and the other winners were selected by wholesalers to be in consideration for Global Retailer of the Year. The selection was based on various factors including how good of merchants they are, how good of business partner they are, and if they growing and developing their business.”
“He had to meet all of these very strict criteria,” Ross said of Martin, who runs the stores. “He was also judged against all of the stores in IGA, thousands of stores.”
“The fact that this store was one of five selected to be in contention for the Global Retailer of the Year is a massive honor,” he said.
Ross said IGA stores are independently owned and it’s “families serving families” in the community and they are also evaluated on the things they do in community service, how they give back to the community and how they recruit and employ people in the community.
It’s also impressive that Grants has been an IGA retailer for only a year, he added.
“We are really glad to have them in the family,” he said, adding that the Bluewell store “looks great.”
For the final award, Grants will be up against stores from China, Australia, South Africa, among many other countries.
“It’s a really cool thing,” he said, and something communities don’t realize is that IGA stores are around the globe. “They have no idea that IGA is as big a chain as it is.”
Ross said the community should be proud of what Grants has accomplished, adding that one of the trademarks of IGA stores is buying fresh products from the local community and farms, which helps local farmers, something a large corporate chain does not do.
“Whatever is made here our stores can buy,” he said. “A thriving IGA store helps create a thriving community in retail and provides jobs.”
Ross was also here as part of an IGA evaluation team to help decide which of the five national winners will be International Retailer of the Year.
He was accompanied on the team by last year’s winner, Laura Malisani, whose family owns three IGA stores in Montana.
“We have been IGAs for over 30 years,” she said, adding that the stores are successful because they are part of the community and serving customers with what they want and need. “It’s very customer focused.”
Malisani said that for her, “it’s all about people, people who work with you and people in the community.”
She is excited to be an evaluator, she said, and visiting other owners and retailers provides her with ideas.
“They are willing to share,” she said. “That is one great thing about IGA stores, people are willing to come together and ask, ‘How can we be better together?’ I love to see what people are doing and what their specialties are.’”
Malisani said the stores have an atmosphere of taking care of customers and they are all involved in their communities.
Martin said it was exciting to have a national team here to see what is being done.
“We take care of our customers every day and we try to help in our community,” he said. “It’s refreshing to see that is recognized on a national level as well.”
Each of the five who received this award are being evaluated this week for the IGA USA International Retailer of the Year and will be honored alongside the IGA International Retailers of the Year being chosen in other IGA countries around the world at the IGA Global Rally in Nashville in March.
Martin, who was raised in the Sandlick area, is also an attorney, graduating from West Virginia School of Law after finishing Princeton High School and Concord University.
“I’ve been a resident of the area all of my life,” he said in an earlier story. “I also worked as a bag boy at Warden’s.”
The grocery store that was located in Bluewell was eventually destroyed by fire, he added.
But the experience stuck with him, as well as his friendship with others interested in the grocery business – Grants co-owners Cruey and Randle Grant.
After law school he was senior vice president of business and legal affairs for Wisdom Media Group and Turner Vision.
But all that changed when he and Cruey, and Cruey’s wife Kelly and Grant decided in 2003 to open a grocery store in Doran, Va. (near Richlands in Tazewell County).
“Then we started growing and I worked it into a full-time job,” Martin said.
The company, Hometown Grocery, does business as Grants Supermarkets and now operates 17 grocery stores in three states employing close to 500 people.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.