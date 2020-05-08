TAZEWELL – Two men are facing charges including second-degree murder and malicious wounding after an incident earlier this week in the Tannersville area of Tazewell County, Va.
On Wednesday evening, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency call to the Thompson Valley area of Tazewell County involving a man who had been assaulted and needed rescue services, according to Major Harold Heatley with the sheriff's office. While investigating that incident, deputies received information about another possible assault in the Tannersville area.
"When deputies arrived in Tannersville they found Mr. Douglas French, age 63, deceased outside of his residence with evidence that an attack or assault had led to his death," Heatley said in a statement issued Friday.
Information from both crime scenes led sheriff’s office detectives to start searching for Gabriel ‘Goob’ Peery, 38, of the Tannersville area and John Austin Fields, 21, of Chilhowie, but who had been staying in Tannersville as well, Heatley said.
Working along with multiple agencies including the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, U.S. Marshal Service, Virginia State Police, Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, and Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the two men were apprehended, he said. Detectives working with Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Plaster obtained charges against the two men. They have been charged with second-degree murder. Peery has also been charged with malicious wounding, and Fields has also been charged with malicious wounding and conspiracy to commit murder.
There are charges pending on a female that is being investigated for her involvement in the matter, Heatley said, adding that this is an active investigation with additional charges pending for all involved, and no other details relating to this investigation would be released at this time.
Gabriel Peery was acquainted with both of the victims in these incidents, but detectives are still putting together all of the information to determine what lead up to the malicious wounding of man and the murder of another, Heatley said.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
