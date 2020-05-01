BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Virginia State Police released the identity Friday of a man who led authorities on a high-speed pursuit through Tazewell County that ended with a crash in Bluefield, Va.
At 4 p.m. on April 28, the Virginia State Police responded to assist the Tazewell Police Department with a pursuit of a 2012 Audi, Corinne N. Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police, said. The pursuit continued south on Route 19 into Russell County. Geller said the pursuit vehicle then turned around and headed back north on Route 19 and then continued east on Route 460. The suspect vehicle took the exit into the town of Bluefield where it crashed and struck a 2019 Kia Sorento on Virginia Avenue/Route 19 at Luther Street.
Geller said the suspect driver, Brandon E. Rathburn, 22, of Princeton, was taken into custody without further incident. Geller said state police arrested Rathburn for DUID and charged him with malicious wounding of a police officer and one count of felony eluding police.
Geller said the driver of the Kia, a 75-year-old Bluefield, Va. male, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. A 77-year-old female passenger was also transported to the hospital for treatment of a minor injury.
During the course of the pursuit, Geller said the suspect vehicle struck two state police vehicles. Only one of those struck suffered a minor injury.
Tazewell Police, Tazewell County Sheriff's Office, Russell County Sheriff's Office and Bluefield, Va. Police worked with state police during the course of the pursuit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.