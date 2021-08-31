BLUEFIELD — The impact of Hurricane Ida may mean localized flooding today as the remnants pass through still packing considerable rain and some wind.
William Perry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Blacksburg, said Monday evening this area should see 1.5 inches to 3 inches of rain with some pockets of downpours dumping 4 to 5 inches.
A flash flood watch was issued Monday. Showers are likely this morning but getting heavier in the afternoon.
“Rain could be heavy, especially around sunset,” he said. “There is also a risk of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, but that is a very low threat. Heavy rain and localized flooding is the main threat.”
With saturated ground, though, trees are more likely to topple, he added, with scattered power outages possible.
Perry said the track of the storm as of Monday evening would bring the heaviest rain north of I-64 and to the Charleston area and Elkins.
“If it shifts a little to the south and east then it could mean more for this area,” he said.
The flood watch was in effect until Wednesday night and Perry said the system should move out of the region Wednesday afternoon with the bulk of the rain falling tonight.
The NWS also said the heavy rain could result in landslides and mudslides.
Some flooding in the region occurred Monday from a separate weather system when a slow moving storm dumped between 3 to 4 inches of rain Monday on parts of Buchanan and McDowell counties, resulting in flash flooding in the Hurley and Panther areas.
The rainfall began early Monday morning and led to flash flooding in the Panther, Bull Creek, Mohawk, Trap Forth, Guesses Fork and Hurley communities. Between 3 to 4 inches of rain fell in the area, according to Cara Gregg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston.
Gregg said the rainfall that caused the flash flooding in Buchanan and McDowell counties was not a part of Tropical Storm Ida. The remnants of Ida are expected to impact the region today into the night. A flash flood watch for most of the region remains in effect through Wednesday afternoon.
The most significant flooding Monday occurred in the Guesses Fork community, near Hurley.
An emergency dispatcher for the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said rescue crews were still working Monday afternoon to reach homes in the Guesses Fork community that were impacted by flooding.
“They are trying to get into that area,” she said. “They are doing the best they can to make sure everyone is accounted for and OK.”
An emergency shelter was set up at the Grundy Baptist Church.
Travel was restricted in the Hurley area, including the Guesses Fork community, which is located near the border of Buchanan and McDowell counties.
There were no immediate reports of injuries Monday.
Gregg said the National Weather Service had received several reports of flooded roads and structures in the area. She said flooding also was reported near the Hurley Family Health Center.
In McDowell County, flooding was reported in the Panther area, according to the McDowell County 911 Center.
