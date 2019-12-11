MONTCALM — No one was injured in a school bus accident in Montcalm Wednesday morning as the bus hit ice and slid off the road.
Mercer County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Joe Parks said 10 students were on the bus but no one was hurt.
The accident, which happened on Freedom Road, was caused by icy conditions, he said.
The back of the bus slid into a building beside the road.
An investigation is continuing, he added.
Mercer County schools were on a two-hour delay this morning because of the inclement weather.
