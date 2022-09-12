By James Bennett III
CNHI News Service
KOKOMO, Ind. — In the early 1940s, 22-year-old Phyllis Talbert posed in front of Old Ben, a giant steer preserved by a taxidermist, for the first time.
The photo was printed over 2,000 times and circulated among U.S. military personnel during World War II. Recently, Talbert, now 100 years old, returned to Kokomo, Indiana, to recreate the photo.
With her wheelchair positioned in front of the mounted steer and cameras gathered around her once again, Phyllis Talbert Talbert called out, “Keep me where I belong.”
She wasn’t shy around the audience and seemed to enjoy shaking hands with the folks who came out to see her recreate the pose.
According to a Kokomo Tribune article published Oct. 30, 1950, Old Ben was born in the summer of 1902 and raised by Mike and John Murphy on a local farm. His sire was a registered Hereford bull named Dale, who was owned by the Clem Graves farm in Bunker Hill, and his mother was a shorthorn owned by the Murphys.
By five days old, Old Ben had to get on his knees to nurse. At 18 months, he already weighed 1,800 pounds.
Following the steer’s early life on the farm, Old Ben was displayed at county fairs and festivals throughout Indiana. He was characterized as gentile and had an affinity for playing.
Old Ben had been capering with John Murphy on a cold February day in 1910 when he slipped on ice, fell and broke his leg. A Marion veterinarian was called to the farm, where Old Ben was put down with a .22 caliber rifle.
At the time of his death, he was 6 feet, 4 inches tall at the forequarter; and 16 feet, 2 inches long from the tip of his tail to the end of his snout. Two accounts were given for his weight — either 4,585 or 4,720 pounds. The city of Kokomo still claims that Old Ben was the largest steer ever.
Meat from Old Ben's carcass supposedly filled a 14-by-7-foot hay rack. As legend has it, a Peru, Indiana, grocer purchased the meat hoping to make a profit off the steer’s fame. But when community members threatened to boycott the business, the beef was shipped to Indianapolis, where it was sold as frankfurters.
A taxidermist in Rochester, New York, set Old Ben’s hide, and the Murphys continued to display their beloved steer until the farm was sold in 1919 and the city of Kokomo acquired the stuffed steer.
In a Feb. 19, 1955, column, the Kokomo Tribune's Maurice C. Tull recalled photographing the iconic Old Ben photo.
As he tells it, two young men from Kokomo had been in a garrison on a small pacific island during World War II. They were the only Hoosiers on the island, and the majority of their comrades were Texans.
Sharing stories about large cattle, the Hoosiers’ story about the world’s largest steer in Kokomo was unbelievable to the Texans.
Hoping to defend the honor of Old Ben, the young men wrote to the Kokomo Tribune and asked whether the community would be kind enough to provide evidence that their steer story wasn’t a load of bull.
Specifically, they asked for signed affidavits from the sheriff, the county court judge and the Kokomo Tribune editor. They also wanted a photo.
Tull asked Talbert to pose in front of Old Ben to give the steer’s size some perspective.
It wasn’t long until more copies of the photo were requested. The requests were granted, and more photos were sent out for free.
“Back came letters, all of which in one form or another contained that classic line, ‘Never mind the figures on the bull, who is the girl?’” Tull wrote.
When the Pacific island garrison was transferred, the photo went with them. Soon, Tull remembered, it seemed like the entire Navy had seen the photo.
Then the paper learned there was a group of Kokomo young men fighting in Africa. More photos were requested and received.
“Over to Palermo (Italy) we followed them and then we picked up the Army in Southern France,” Tull wrote, adding Gen. George Patton’s troops “seemingly had a scarcity in pictures of the big steer and Phyllis.”
By the time the war was over, roughly 2,000 prints were sent out.
In a September 6, 2009, article in the Tribune, Talbert explained she answered every letter she received.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.