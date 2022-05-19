PRINCETON — When Kevin and Jamie Hall moved to this area four years ago, one of Princeton’s icons caught their eye.
“Every time I would go by it, my wife and I would wonder about it,” Hall said of the landmark Jimmies Restaurant on Mercer Street.
Hall, whose culinary career includes the Greenbrier Hotel and Hinton’s The Market on Courthouse Square, said he has always been attracted to old diners and the “nostalgia” associated with them, so the process of reopening Jimmies Restaurant began as renovations were under way.
After a soft opening, the official grand opening will be held at 11 a.m. Friday.
Hall said he wanted to “pay homage” to the era of diners, with the typical 1950s decor.
“The outside is all the same,” he said of the well-recognized marquee, a mainstay on Mercer Street for generations of area residents.
Restoration inside has been modernized to a degree, he said, but “we kept the same footprints … We modernized with some old flairs.”
The “classic American diner” look remains, he added, including a bar, booth and high-top seating.
Items on the menu reflect that past as well, featuring the “Elvis,” a grilled peanut butter and banana sandwich, and a full range of milkshakes echoing American Graffiti, Wolfman Jack and the Big Bopper.
Other featured items include a burger with pulled pork and mustard BBQ, French toast bread pudding and a pan-seared coffee-crusted pork loin with red-eye BBQ sauce,
Located at 839 Mercer Street beside the former LaVon Theater, which is now the Royal and itself is undergoing a major renovation, the restaurant served countless local residents until it closed its doors about 12 years ago after being founded in 1922, 100 years ago.
In 2017, owner Adam Sarver started the renovation process, hoping to see it reopen, but an opening was impeded by the pandemic.
Sarver and his brother Rusty own the building through their company, Cloverleaf Properties Inc.
“We are real excited to have had the opportunity to own that building and we had taken some time, but we are finally moving forward with the remodeling,” Adam Sarver said at the time. “We are going to remodel it just like a diner.”
Sarver said keeping a piece of history is important.
“It was our intention to stay as close to the original theme as possible,” he said. ”It will still have the original Jimmies sign out front.”
The restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays for brunch between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Closed on Mondays.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
